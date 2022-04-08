Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Holdings Cut by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,584 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,388 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 15.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 37,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 65,673 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 69,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 21.6% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 15,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group stock opened at $6.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.77. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.09 and a 1 year high of $7.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.94.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

