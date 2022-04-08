Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.600-$10.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.790. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of SYK opened at $270.17 on Friday. Stryker has a one year low of $236.09 and a one year high of $281.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $258.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.48. The stock has a market cap of $102.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.86, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 53.36%.

Several research firms recently commented on SYK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a sector perform rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $292.09.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

