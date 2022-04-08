Strs Ohio Sells 21,200 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) by 87.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,200 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 80.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

APLS stock opened at $56.41 on Friday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $27.50 and a one year high of $73.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a current ratio of 6.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.61.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Lukas Scheibler sold 1,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $47,433.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total transaction of $49,462.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,774 shares of company stock worth $1,611,880. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

APLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup reiterated a “focus list” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

