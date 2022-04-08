Strs Ohio Sells 11,200 Shares of Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB)

Strs Ohio decreased its position in Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Rating) by 71.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MPB. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 119.9% in the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 530,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,614,000 after purchasing an additional 289,000 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 12.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 874,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,080,000 after acquiring an additional 99,637 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 32.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 23,329 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Mid Penn Bancorp in the third quarter worth $634,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 8.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 267,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,383,000 after acquiring an additional 20,464 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mid Penn Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mid Penn Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

In other Mid Penn Bancorp news, Director John E. Noone acquired 1,000 shares of Mid Penn Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.68 per share, for a total transaction of $28,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders purchased a total of 1,643 shares of company stock valued at $46,106 over the last quarter. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Mid Penn Bancorp stock opened at $26.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.26 million, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.11. Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.09 and a 12 month high of $33.89.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. Mid Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 20.24%. The firm had revenue of $35.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.19 million. Analysts predict that Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Mid Penn Bancorp’s payout ratio is 27.21%.

Mid Penn Bancorp Company Profile

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

