Strs Ohio Makes New Investment in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Weis Markets by 176.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,533,000 after buying an additional 55,972 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 27.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Weis Markets by 1.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Weis Markets by 7.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after purchasing an additional 6,368 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Weis Markets by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 16,355 shares in the last quarter. 38.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Weis Markets in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of WMK stock opened at $77.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 0.23. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.66 and a 1 year high of $78.23.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter. Weis Markets had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 2.58%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Weis Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.68%.

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

