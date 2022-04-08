Strs Ohio Makes New Investment in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT)

Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBRT. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $644,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Institutional investors own 23.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

FBRT stock opened at $13.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.30. The stock has a market cap of $606.61 million, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 202.51 and a quick ratio of 202.51. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.45 and a 12 month high of $17.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.29%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -102.90%.

About Franklin BSP Realty Trust

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages a portfolio of commercial real estate debt secured by properties located in the United States. The company also originates conduit loans; and invests in commercial real estate securities, as well as owns real estate acquired through foreclosure and deed in lieu of foreclosure, and purchased for investment.

