Strs Ohio Invests $97,000 in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 700 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the third quarter worth $208,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 59.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter worth $356,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the third quarter worth $289,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 1,670.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $97.30 per share, with a total value of $49,914.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Installed Building Products stock opened at $77.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.68. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.95 and a 52-week high of $141.43.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.10). Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 6.03%. The firm had revenue of $533.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.315 dividend. This is a positive change from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.44%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IBP shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.67.

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

