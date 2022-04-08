Strs Ohio Has $171,000 Stake in Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL)

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) by 166.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Kimball International were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Kimball International by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 845,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,648,000 after purchasing an additional 318,634 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimball International by 15.9% during the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,346,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,085,000 after buying an additional 184,513 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Kimball International by 44.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 593,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,647,000 after buying an additional 181,366 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Kimball International by 88.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 302,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after buying an additional 141,858 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Kimball International by 25.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 318,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 64,863 shares during the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ KBAL opened at $8.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.18. The company has a market cap of $296.54 million, a P/E ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 0.84. Kimball International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.97 and a 12-month high of $14.86.

Kimball International ( NASDAQ:KBAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. Kimball International had a negative return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $151.40 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Kimball International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -56.25%.

In other news, CFO Timothy J. Wolfe purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.47 per share, with a total value of $47,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kimball International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Kimball International, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of furniture products under the Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, Kimball Hospitality, D'style, and Poppin brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers desks/workstations, benching, seating, lounge, storage, tables, and casegoods for collaborative and open workspaces, conference and meeting/huddle rooms, training rooms, private offices, learning areas, classrooms, lobby/reception areas, and dining/cafÃ© areas; and headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

