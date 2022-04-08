Strs Ohio Grows Stock Position in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) by 287.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Focus Financial Partners were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FOCS. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 840.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 19,642 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 86,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 67,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 417.6% during the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 73,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 59,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 21.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,063,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,678,000 after buying an additional 186,067 shares during the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

FOCS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Focus Financial Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.14.

Focus Financial Partners stock opened at $42.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.53. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.76 and a twelve month high of $69.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 250.90, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $523.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Focus Financial Partners Profile (Get Rating)

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.