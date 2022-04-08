Strs Ohio Buys New Stake in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRDO. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its position in Perdoceo Education by 387.0% during the third quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 780,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,244,000 after acquiring an additional 620,400 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. raised its position in Perdoceo Education by 41.5% during the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,366,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,431,000 after acquiring an additional 400,807 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Perdoceo Education by 13.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,134,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,788,000 after acquiring an additional 382,842 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 85.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 593,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,266,000 after buying an additional 274,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lonestar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the third quarter valued at about $1,832,000. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRDO opened at $11.30 on Friday. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $13.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $776.86 million, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.23.

Perdoceo Education ( NASDAQ:PRDO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The firm had revenue of $159.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.02 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

In other Perdoceo Education news, insider Michele A. Peppers sold 14,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.74, for a total transaction of $157,749.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elise Baskel sold 9,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total transaction of $109,627.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,516 shares of company stock valued at $613,021 in the last three months. 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

