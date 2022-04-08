Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG) Receives $22.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.25.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SDIG shares. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $43.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Stronghold Digital Mining alerts:

NASDAQ:SDIG opened at $5.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.76. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $35.79.

Stronghold Digital Mining ( NASDAQ:SDIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.55). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stronghold Digital Mining will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors own 10.42% of the company’s stock.

Stronghold Digital Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facility. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.