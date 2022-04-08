StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.
STNE has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group cut shares of StoneCo from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered StoneCo from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on StoneCo in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set a hold rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of StoneCo from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of StoneCo from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.47.
Shares of STNE stock opened at $11.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.94. StoneCo has a 52 week low of $8.05 and a 52 week high of $71.08.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STNE. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in StoneCo by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,755,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,728,000 after buying an additional 361,765 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of StoneCo by 1,850.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. Cartica Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 73.0% during the third quarter. Cartica Management LLC now owns 700,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,326,000 after purchasing an additional 295,638 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of StoneCo by 253.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 527,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,302,000 after acquiring an additional 378,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in StoneCo by 8.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 118,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.37% of the company’s stock.
About StoneCo (Get Rating)
StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on StoneCo (STNE)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Buy, Sell or Hold – Nike, Nio and Starbucks
- Lamb Weston Is One Hot Potato
- Inflation Drags On Conagra Brands Results
- Salesforce Stock is Rebounding
- 3 Compelling Commodity Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.