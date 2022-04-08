StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

STNE has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group cut shares of StoneCo from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered StoneCo from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on StoneCo in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set a hold rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of StoneCo from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of StoneCo from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.47.

Shares of STNE stock opened at $11.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.94. StoneCo has a 52 week low of $8.05 and a 52 week high of $71.08.

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 28.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that StoneCo will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STNE. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in StoneCo by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,755,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,728,000 after buying an additional 361,765 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of StoneCo by 1,850.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. Cartica Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 73.0% during the third quarter. Cartica Management LLC now owns 700,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,326,000 after purchasing an additional 295,638 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of StoneCo by 253.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 527,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,302,000 after acquiring an additional 378,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in StoneCo by 8.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 118,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

