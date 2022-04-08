StockNews.com Upgrades Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) to Strong-Buy

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thermon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Thermon Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Get Thermon Group alerts:

NYSE THR opened at $15.79 on Friday. Thermon Group has a 52-week low of $15.31 and a 52-week high of $20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.30 and a 200-day moving average of $17.35. The stock has a market cap of $526.60 million, a PE ratio of 45.12 and a beta of 1.39.

Thermon Group ( NYSE:THR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Thermon Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $100.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Thermon Group will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermon Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 321,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,214,000 after acquiring an additional 9,395 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Thermon Group by 197.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 26,538 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Thermon Group by 104.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 70,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 36,251 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Thermon Group by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 326,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,522,000 after acquiring an additional 18,965 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermon Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 46,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Thermon Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include electric heating products, such as air heaters and heating accessories, boilers and calorifiers, controlling and monitoring solutions, heat tracing systems, tank heating systems, thermostats, and system accessories, as well as band, strip, tubular, immersion, and process heaters; and gas heating products, including enclosure and explosion proof gas catalytic heaters, gas fired blowers, and has heating accessories that comprise regulators, valves, mounting brackets, and battery cables.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Thermon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.