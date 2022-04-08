StockNews.com Lowers WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Hovde Group lowered shares of WhiteHorse Finance from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.50 to $15.50 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:WHF opened at $15.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.17 and a 200-day moving average of $15.32. The firm has a market cap of $352.56 million, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.36. WhiteHorse Finance has a twelve month low of $14.60 and a twelve month high of $16.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

WhiteHorse Finance ( NASDAQ:WHF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $18.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.85 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 41.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.34%. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.93%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in WhiteHorse Finance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,656,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 241,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 58,262 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the 2nd quarter worth $486,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 210.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,217 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 32,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 91,127 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 23,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment business development company specializing in originating senior secured loans to privately held small-cap companies across a broad range of industries. It invests in United States. It typically invests between $5 million to $25 million in companies having enterprise value of between $50 million and $350 million.

