StockNews.com Lowers Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on UHS. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Sunday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $154.58.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

NYSE UHS opened at $144.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.24. The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.06. Universal Health Services has a 12 month low of $116.23 and a 12 month high of $165.00.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Health Services will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.40 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the health services provider to reacquire up to 12.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.77%.

In related news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $199,971.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $41,786.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UHS. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Universal Health Services by 619.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 894,528 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $130,985,000 after acquiring an additional 770,198 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Universal Health Services by 32.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,113 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Universal Health Services by 154.6% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,544 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its position in Universal Health Services by 5.6% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 65,065 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,003,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Universal Health Services by 12.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,985 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.