StockNews.com Lowers Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) to Sell

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Kosmos Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Kosmos Energy from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kosmos Energy from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.96.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KOS opened at $7.65 on Friday. Kosmos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $8.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.43 and a beta of 3.24.

Kosmos Energy ( NYSE:KOS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.74% and a negative net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $572.61 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Kosmos Energy will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 374.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,491 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 7,491 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 17,736 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.