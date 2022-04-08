StockNews.com Lowers Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) to Hold

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

AAWW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Wolfe Research downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlas Air Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.33.

Shares of AAWW opened at $67.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.69. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 12-month low of $60.69 and a 12-month high of $97.13.

Atlas Air Worldwide ( NASDAQ:AAWW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $7.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.11 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 12.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.83 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlas Air Worldwide announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 17th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 9,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total value of $882,288.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michael Steen sold 6,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $585,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAWW. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 20.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,427 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 22.6% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 19,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 6.0% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 30,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $888,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 99.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 169,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,198,000 after buying an additional 84,587 shares during the period.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

