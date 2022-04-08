StockNews.com Downgrades Regional Management (NYSE:RM) to Buy

Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Regional Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

RM stock opened at $46.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $457.64 million, a P/E ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.32. Regional Management has a twelve month low of $35.23 and a twelve month high of $67.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.27. The company has a current ratio of 27.76, a quick ratio of 27.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88.

Regional Management ( NYSE:RM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $119.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.84 million. Regional Management had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 20.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Regional Management will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Regional Management news, CEO Robert William Beck sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total value of $238,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 2,367 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total value of $127,628.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RM. Forager Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regional Management in the 4th quarter valued at $25,332,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Regional Management by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 211,182 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,135,000 after buying an additional 24,151 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Regional Management by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 183,836 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,556,000 after buying an additional 19,221 shares during the period. Khrom Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Regional Management by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC now owns 174,139 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,006,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Regional Management by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,734 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,526,000 after buying an additional 16,691 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

