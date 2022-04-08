Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of PulteGroup Call Options (NYSE:PHM)

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 9,941 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,498% compared to the typical volume of 622 call options.

PHM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $80.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays lowered shares of PulteGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group raised shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.17.

In related news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 15,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $740,164.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 179.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHM opened at $40.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.42. PulteGroup has a 1 year low of $39.61 and a 1 year high of $63.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.04.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PulteGroup will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 8.04%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

