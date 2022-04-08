Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of PulteGroup Call Options (NYSE:PHM)

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 9,941 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,498% compared to the typical volume of 622 call options.
PHM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $80.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays lowered shares of PulteGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group raised shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.17.
In related news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 15,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $740,164.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of PHM opened at $40.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.42. PulteGroup has a 1 year low of $39.61 and a 1 year high of $63.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.04.
PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PulteGroup will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.
PulteGroup declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 8.04%.
PulteGroup Company Profile (Get Rating)
PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PulteGroup (PHM)
- Lamb Weston Is One Hot Potato
- Inflation Drags On Conagra Brands Results
- Salesforce Stock is Rebounding
- 3 Compelling Commodity Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutions Like The Fit Of Levi Strauss & Co.
Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.