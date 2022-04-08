Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Kirkland’s Put Options (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 3,175 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,274% compared to the typical volume of 231 put options.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Kirkland’s in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kirkland’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KIRK opened at $8.56 on Friday. Kirkland’s has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $34.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.55 million, a P/E ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.98 and its 200 day moving average is $17.00.

Kirkland’s ( NASDAQ:KIRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.28. Kirkland’s had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 3.95%.

In other Kirkland’s news, CFO Nicole Allyson Strain sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $135,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder John Hartnett Lewis acquired 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,086,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 4,576.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Kirkland’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Kirkland’s by 140.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kirkland’s by 4,433.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Kirkland’s by 373.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,554 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home furnishings dÃ©cor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday dÃ©cor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall dÃ©cor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts.

