Stifel Nicolaus Increases Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target to $837.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $775.00 to $837.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LRCX. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $765.00 to $760.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Lam Research from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on Lam Research from $675.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lam Research from $575.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $722.42.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $503.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $70.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.24. Lam Research has a fifty-two week low of $466.06 and a fifty-two week high of $731.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $547.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $602.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.07. Lam Research had a return on equity of 78.38% and a net margin of 27.78%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.03 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research will post 32.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.69%.

In other Lam Research news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total value of $300,988.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total transaction of $413,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,937 shares of company stock worth $8,217,843 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 111,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,509,000 after purchasing an additional 24,641 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 270,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,195,000 after purchasing an additional 98,641 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Lam Research by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,881,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 6,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 4.4% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

