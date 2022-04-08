Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Price Target to $62.00

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.68% from the company’s previous close.

WHD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cactus from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.80.

Shares of NYSE:WHD opened at $57.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 67.42 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.62. Cactus has a one year low of $27.26 and a one year high of $64.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 5.60.

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $129.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.26 million. Cactus had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cactus will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Joel Bender sold 16,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total transaction of $792,251.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David John Isaac sold 5,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.72, for a total transaction of $319,307.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 235,206 shares of company stock worth $12,856,083 over the last 90 days. 21.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cactus by 144.2% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Cactus during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cactus during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Cactus during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Cactus by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

