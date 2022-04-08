Stevens Capital Management LP Acquires 42,179 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Stevens Capital Management LP raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 322.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,265 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,179 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 2.3% of Stevens Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its holdings in Apple by 92.6% during the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in Apple by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on Apple from $164.79 to $179.32 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America raised Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.82.

AAPL opened at $172.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.25 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $168.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.57.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.57%.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,085 shares of company stock worth $28,728,085 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

