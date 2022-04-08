Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.67.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Loop Capital raised shares of Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Steven Madden during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Steven Madden by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,673 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Steven Madden during the third quarter worth about $132,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Steven Madden by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Steven Madden during the fourth quarter worth about $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

SHOO opened at $37.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.23. Steven Madden has a 52-week low of $36.77 and a 52-week high of $51.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.17.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $578.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.03 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The company’s revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Steven Madden will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Steven Madden’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.90%.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

