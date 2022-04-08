Steve Valenzuela Sells 1,536 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Stock

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $104,202.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Steve Valenzuela also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Steve Valenzuela sold 887 shares of Alarm.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $64,839.70.

Shares of ALRM stock opened at $62.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.54, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.22. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.70 and a 1 year high of $95.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a current ratio of 7.09.

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $195.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.52 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALRM. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the fourth quarter worth about $42,835,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the fourth quarter worth about $42,348,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 323,590.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,327,000 after buying an additional 297,703 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 83.3% during the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 648,922 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,739,000 after buying an additional 294,822 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,875,745 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $243,892,000 after buying an additional 202,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ALRM. StockNews.com raised Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Alarm.com from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on Alarm.com from $90.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet lowered Alarm.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alarm.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

