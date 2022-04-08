STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) CFO Sells $2,000,000.00 in Stock

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2022

STERIS plc (NYSE:STEGet Rating) CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

STE traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $249.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 480,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,600. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.20 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $188.10 and a 1 year high of $250.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $233.56 and its 200-day moving average is $229.89.

STERIS (NYSE:STEGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business’s revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.52%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1,272.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 100.0% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 3.0% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,282 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

STE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.14.

About STERIS (Get Rating)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for STERIS (NYSE:STE)

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.