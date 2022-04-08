STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) CFO Sells $2,000,000.00 in Stock

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

STE traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $249.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 480,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,600. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.20 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $188.10 and a 1 year high of $250.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $233.56 and its 200-day moving average is $229.89.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business’s revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.52%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1,272.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 100.0% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 3.0% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,282 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

STE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.14.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

