Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

SRCL has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Stericycle from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stericycle from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Stericycle stock opened at $57.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.30. Stericycle has a 12 month low of $53.25 and a 12 month high of $79.97.

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.06). Stericycle had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $657.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Stericycle will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Stericycle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stericycle by 1,369.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in Stericycle in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

