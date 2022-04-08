Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.200-$-0.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $680 million-$705 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $689.47 million.Steelcase also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.500-$0.700 EPS.

Shares of NYSE SCS traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.91. 3,145 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 936,904. Steelcase has a 1 year low of $10.66 and a 1 year high of $15.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 364.79 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.10.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Steelcase had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $753.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Steelcase will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is 1,933.98%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Steelcase in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCS. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Steelcase by 27.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,608,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,309,000 after buying an additional 346,540 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 104.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 214,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 109,637 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,195,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,153,000 after acquiring an additional 63,964 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Steelcase by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 16,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Steelcase by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 966,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,323,000 after purchasing an additional 115,372 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panels, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools and screens.

