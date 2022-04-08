Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Shares Gap Up to $39.99

Shares of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $39.99, but opened at $41.60. Steel Partners shares last traded at $41.60, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Steel Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Steel Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $862.37 million, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.83.

Steel Partners ( NYSE:SPLP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The conglomerate reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $431.86 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 275.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Partners during the fourth quarter worth $389,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 3.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 18,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 8,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

