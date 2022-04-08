State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in State Street by 63.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,419,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $628,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886,287 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 75,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,023,000 after purchasing an additional 16,195 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of State Street by 7.2% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 22,675 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 17.4% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in State Street by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,186,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $185,239,000 after acquiring an additional 51,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

STT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on State Street from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wolfe Research lowered State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on State Street from $130.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.25.

Shares of State Street stock opened at $83.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.77. The company has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $76.92 and a 12-month high of $104.87.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.09. State Street had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 31.75%.

In other State Street news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $1,424,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

