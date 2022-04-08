State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on STT shares. Wolfe Research downgraded State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on State Street from $130.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on State Street from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of NYSE STT traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,152,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,391,329. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. State Street has a 1-year low of $76.92 and a 1-year high of $104.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.89 and its 200-day moving average is $92.77.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 22.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that State Street will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. State Street’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

In other State Street news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $1,424,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMS Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter worth $338,000. Beacon Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 7,565 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 365.3% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 321,417 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,002,000 after purchasing an additional 252,336 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 106,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,290,000 after purchasing an additional 11,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 39,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

