State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Position in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.05% of GameStop worth $5,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GameStop by 10.2% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GameStop by 3.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of GameStop by 66.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GameStop by 275.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of GameStop by 14.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 26.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of GameStop in a report on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of GameStop from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

In other news, CAO Diana Saadeh-Jajeh sold 743 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $92,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Alain Attal purchased 1,500 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $129.91 per share, for a total transaction of $194,865.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GME stock opened at $150.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of -28.90 and a beta of -1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.34. GameStop Corp. has a 1-year low of $77.58 and a 1-year high of $344.66.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($2.70). The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 21.76% and a negative net margin of 6.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GameStop Corp. will post -4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and subscription cards.

