State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Stock Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,512 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in First Solar were worth $5,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in First Solar by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 345,319 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,964,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of First Solar by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 229,527 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $21,911,000 after acquiring an additional 17,227 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of First Solar by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of First Solar by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 28,185 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of First Solar by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 350,098 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $33,420,000 after acquiring an additional 15,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

In other First Solar news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 2,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total transaction of $183,267.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total value of $48,816.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,711 shares of company stock valued at $831,764. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $78.54 on Friday. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.24 and a fifty-two week high of $123.13. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.10 and a 200-day moving average of $89.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $907.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.98 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 16.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

FSLR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on First Solar from $90.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research cut their price target on First Solar from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America lowered First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $76.50 to $65.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on First Solar from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.45.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

