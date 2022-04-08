State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Grows Stake in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 699,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,691 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.14% of DigitalBridge Group worth $5,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 200.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 15,003,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,470,000 after purchasing an additional 10,007,899 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,992,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,253,000 after acquiring an additional 113,657 shares during the period. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS increased its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS now owns 9,252,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887,215 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,203,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,000 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,128,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,382,000 after acquiring an additional 224,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DBRG stock opened at $6.86 on Friday. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.53 and a 1-year high of $8.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.86.

DigitalBridge Group ( NYSE:DBRG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 29.23%. The business had revenue of $255.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DigitalBridge Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on DigitalBridge Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DigitalBridge Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.25.

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a leading global digital infrastructure REIT and private equity firm. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages a $35 billion portfolio of digital infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders.

