State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 792 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $5,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KNX. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 64,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after buying an additional 15,072 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 46,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after buying an additional 5,757 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 90,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,517,000 after buying an additional 26,609 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 128,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,583,000 after buying an additional 16,761 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter worth $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $46.14 on Friday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.22 and a 12-month high of $62.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.35 and a 200-day moving average of $55.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.18. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 10.81%.

In other news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $108,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 2,022 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $115,577.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

KNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.76.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

