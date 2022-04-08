State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 9,738 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,738 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in FOX were worth $5,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FOXA. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of FOX by 367.2% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of FOX by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FOX by 243.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of FOX by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.59% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA opened at $38.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $34.16 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.90.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. FOX had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is 19.59%.

FOXA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of FOX from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of FOX from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group raised shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of FOX from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.91.

About FOX (Get Rating)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.