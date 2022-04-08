Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.03 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Starbucks in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 5th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the coffee company will earn $1.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.04. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.30 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SBUX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer cut shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.50.

Starbucks stock opened at $83.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.53. The stock has a market cap of $95.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.90. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $78.92 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 111,058 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,251,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 21.0% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,587 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,029,000 after purchasing an additional 7,913 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 5.7% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 522,265 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $57,611,000 after purchasing an additional 28,114 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7.0% during the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 63,364 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,633 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 69.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 52.83%.

Starbucks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.