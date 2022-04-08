Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Receives $590.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $590.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on SCBFY. UBS Group raised their price target on Standard Chartered from GBX 530 ($6.95) to GBX 580 ($7.61) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Standard Chartered from GBX 550 ($7.21) to GBX 590 ($7.74) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Standard Chartered from GBX 570 ($7.48) to GBX 600 ($7.87) in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

OTCMKTS SCBFY traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.31. 13,522 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,747. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.09. Standard Chartered has a 12-month low of $10.88 and a 12-month high of $16.03.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

