STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Coverage Initiated at Needham & Company LLC

Investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $150.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Benchmark upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.17.

STAA opened at $72.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.84. STAAR Surgical has a 1-year low of $55.36 and a 1-year high of $163.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.74 and a beta of 1.00.

STAAR Surgical ( NASDAQ:STAA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $59.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.21 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP James E. Francese sold 922 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $68,799.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STAA. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,237 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

