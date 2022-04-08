SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) Hits New 12-Month High at $28.80

SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$28.80 and last traded at C$28.67, with a volume of 163020 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$27.52.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SSRM shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$27.00 price target on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$29.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, National Bankshares cut shares of SSR Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$27.50 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$28.94.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$25.25 and its 200-day moving average is C$22.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.17, a current ratio of 5.64 and a quick ratio of 4.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from SSR Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.80%.

About SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM)

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

