SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.50 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 33.17% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “SRAX Inc. is a digital marketing and consumer data management technology company. Through the BIGtoken platform, it developed a consumer-managed data marketplace where people can own and earn from their data. SRAX Inc., formerly known as Social Reality Inc., is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Dawson James raised their price objective on shares of SRAX from $11.50 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on shares of SRAX from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

SRAX opened at $4.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.00 million, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.71. SRAX has a 12-month low of $3.53 and a 12-month high of $7.29.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SRAX by 12.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 187,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 21,196 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SRAX by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SRAX during the second quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SRAX during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,017,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of SRAX by 38.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 129,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 36,083 shares during the last quarter. 30.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SRAX (Get Rating)

SRAX, Inc is a financial technology company which provides tools for communication between public companies and their shareholders and investors. It operates through the following segments: Sequire and BIGToken. The Sequire segment includes the licensing of the company’s proprietary SaaS platform and associated data analysis technologies.

