Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CXM. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $22.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sprinklr from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Sprinklr from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sprinklr from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Shares of NYSE CXM opened at $13.80 on Thursday. Sprinklr has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $26.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.36.

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 37.61%. The business had revenue of $135.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.38 million. The firm’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sprinklr will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprinklr news, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 15,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $228,198.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CXM. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Sprinklr by 231.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,637,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238,186 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the third quarter worth about $195,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 36.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

