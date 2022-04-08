Springfield Properties (LON:SPR) Trading Down 0.7%

Springfield Properties Plc (LON:SPR – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 149.75 ($1.96) and last traded at GBX 150.50 ($1.97). Approximately 100,539 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 145,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 151.50 ($1.99).

The firm has a market cap of £177.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 145.98 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 147.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.20.

Get Springfield Properties alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Springfield Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.50%.

Springfield Properties Plc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. The company operates in Private Housing and Affordable markets. It is also involved in hiring plants and machineries, property development, buys and sells real estate and residential property, and management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Springfield Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Springfield Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.