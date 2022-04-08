Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Spin Master in a research note issued on Monday, April 4th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine expects that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Spin Master’s FY2022 earnings at $2.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

TOY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities upped their target price on Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Spin Master from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Spin Master presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$58.18.

TSE TOY opened at C$43.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$45.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$44.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.99. Spin Master has a twelve month low of C$36.63 and a twelve month high of C$54.18. The stock has a market cap of C$4.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

