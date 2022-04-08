Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spero Therapeutics Inc. is a multi-asset, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on identifying, developing and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant bacterial infections. Spero Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 21st.

Spero Therapeutics stock opened at $7.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $243.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.19. Spero Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $19.87.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.09). Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.72% and a negative net margin of 491.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics will post -3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc acquired 50,000 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.79 per share, with a total value of $439,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 233,954 shares of company stock valued at $2,622,050 in the last 90 days. 13.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Spero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 358.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Spero Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 79.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.17% of the company’s stock.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

