SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $36.17

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $36.17 and last traded at $36.56, with a volume of 51578 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.75.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPTL. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,571,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,895,000 after acquiring an additional 348,031 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,381,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $399,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,670,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,094 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

