SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) Position Reduced by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 776 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RWO. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 58,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after buying an additional 3,637 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWO opened at $54.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.57. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.99 and a fifty-two week high of $56.85.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.