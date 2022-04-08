Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sovos Brands Inc. is a food company. Its brand portfolio includes Rao’s, a premium line of pasta sauces, pizza sauces, dry pastas, frozen entrees and soups; noosa, a premium yoghurt made with whole milk and wildflower honey; Birch Benders, a line of better-for-you pancake and waffle mixes; and Michael Angelo’s, a line of premium frozen Italian entrées. Sovos Brands Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Sovos Brands in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Sovos Brands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.73.

Sovos Brands stock opened at $15.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Sovos Brands has a one year low of $9.52 and a one year high of $17.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.15.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $189.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.53 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sovos Brands will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOVO. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Sovos Brands in the third quarter worth about $89,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Sovos Brands by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

