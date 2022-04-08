Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.80.

SWN has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Southwestern Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Wolfe Research cut Southwestern Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. US Capital Advisors raised Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWN. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy stock opened at $7.67 on Friday. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $3.81 and a 12-month high of $8.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.11. The stock has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 1.19.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 117.50% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 278.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

