Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) PT Lowered to $55.00 at Barclays

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a positive rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a positive rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the company from $59.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Southwest Airlines from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.71.

LUV opened at $42.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.78. Southwest Airlines has a 1-year low of $36.75 and a 1-year high of $64.75. The company has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.01.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 6.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 33,762 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 3,045 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 366,399 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $19,369,000 after purchasing an additional 151,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 14.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 769,299 shares of the airline’s stock worth $39,565,000 after acquiring an additional 99,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

